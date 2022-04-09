2 former Panthers Party MLAs, 100 leaders from J&K join AAP in New Delhi
In a development that may upset the apple cart of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, former MLAs of Panthers Party — Balwant Singh Mankotia and Yash Paul Kundal and over 700 sarpanches, panches, block development council (BDC) chairmen and district development council (DDC) members joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi on Friday, propelling its political ambitions in the region. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia welcomed them into party fold.
Mankotia said, “Former NC leader from Suchetgarh Taranjit Singh Tony and former Congress leader Surinder Singh Shingari also joined AAP in New Delhi.”
He added that cabinet ministers of Delhi government Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain, besides J&K in-charge for AAP Durgesh Pathak were present on the occasion. “The 700 who joined AAP included 200 sarpanches, 100 BDC and DDC members and 20 councillors. We were already in deliberations with the AAP high command and were to join the party during the Navratris,” he informed.
When asked whether he will be the AAP president in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “The AAP leadership has assured me to give a leading role and major responsibility in J&K. The party will dissolve existing committees and will form new ones.”
It may be stated here that Panthers Party chairman and former education minister Harsh Dev Singh had met Sisodia in New Delhi on Wednesday fuelling speculations that he may also join the AAP bandwagon
The UT is likely to go to maiden assembly elections following revocation of special status in August 5, 2019, and bifurcation of the then state into two UTs of J&K and Ladakh. The delimitation panel has to complete its exercise of redrawing assembly and Lok Sabha boundaries by May 6.
Following AAP’s landslide victory in Punjab, it has started making inroads in J&K.
Amid simmering discontent against the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit, Aam Admi Party (AAP), bolstered by its landslide victory in the Punjab assembly elections, has been making rapid strides forward in Jammu and Kashmir and started to emerge as another viable option.
Political pundits feel that though “Modi magic” may get the BJP through, AAP may also throw up some surprises and upset “pre-conceived” political equations in Jammu and Kashmir. They feel that AAP may spoil the prospects of many “heavyweights” and an “over-confident” BJP.
Once the elections were announced by the Election Commission, AAP decided to field its candidates for all 90 seats.
Panchkula woman hoping to sell old bicycle online loses ₹24,800 to cyber fraud
Hoping to sell a bicycle at an online market place cost a Panchkula resident dear, as a fraudster, posing as an interested buyer, illegally withdrew ₹24,800 from hDivya Jaiswal, who lives in Mansa Devi Complex and works for Infosys'bank account. In her complaint, Divya Jaiswal, who lives in Mansa Devi Complex and works for Infosys, said she had posted an advertisement on the OLX website to sell her daughter's old bicycle.
3 more Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Friday. The district now has 13 active cases, of which 12 patients are under home isolation while one is under treatment at a hospital. So far, the district has recorded 1,09,795 Covid cases, of which 1,07,503 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus. The administration appealed to residents to continue taking precautions.
Uttarakhand tourism board develops app for safety of Hemkunt Sahib, Char Dham pilgrims
Rishikesh: The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has developed a mobile app for the safety of devotees coming this year on Char Dham yatra or a pilgrimage to the Hemkunt Sahib. Pilgrims will get weather updates issued by the meteorological department on the app and advance notifications in case of any weather-related disruptions or impediments like landslides along the way, tourism secretary Dilip Jawalkar said. The app will have all relevant details about the pilgrims.
Jammu road accidents: 3 of family among 6 dead
Six people, including a couple and their son, were killed and six others were injured in two separate road accidents in Udhampur district on Friday, officials said. They have been identified as Saleem, 45, his wife Shanti Devi, 40, and their all residents of Arnas in Reasi district, 20, son Sameer. They were shifted to district hospital in Udhampur where doctors declared them as brought dead. Those injured were shifted to the district hospital.
Punjab, 13 other states get revenue deficit grant
New Delhi : The central government has released ₹7,183.42 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states including, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal, the Union finance ministry said on Friday. This is the first monthly instalment of the 'post devolution revenue deficit grant' released to the 14 states as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.
