2 killed, 15 injured as bus ferrying migrant workers overturns near Jind

The passengers had been travelling to Barnala district of Punjab from Bihar to work in paddy fields; nine of the injured people were rushed to Jind’s civil hospital and Rohtak’s PGIMS
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Two migrant labourers were killed and 15 others were injured when the private bus they were travelling in overturned near Belarkha village in Jind on Wednesday.

The passengers had been travelling to Barnala district of Punjab from Bihar. The deceased were identified as Ganeshi Singh, 56 and Suresh of Bihar. Nine of the injured people were rushed to Jind’s civil hospital and Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where they are undergoing treatment, while the rest were given first-aid treatment.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sadhu Ram said the bus had been ferrying 74 migrant workers who were going to work in paddy fields. “When the bus reached Belarkha village, the driver lost control over the vehicle causing the bus to overturn and ram into a tree. A case has been registered under the driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence,” he said.

