News / Cities / Chandigarh News / ​2 MBBS aspirants duped of 30 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 18, 2023 06:04 AM IST

Anil Vij has directed Gurugram police commissioner to nab the accused who allegedly charged ₹30 lakh from two female students aspiring to join MBBS course in a medical college of West Bengal.

The Gurugram-based two female students met Vij at Ambala on Friday and alleged that a service agency of Gurugram had duped them by promising admission to MBBS at Shri Ram Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences in Durgapur, West Bengal.

“The duo said that they paid 15 lakh each to the agency and that after reaching Durgapur they were denied admission by the institute. Despite filing a fraud case against the agency in Gurugram, no action has been taken,” the women students said, according to a statement.

The home minister directed the police that individuals involved in deceiving young girls should not be spared under any circumstances.

In another case, a resident of Shahbad informed Vij that an agent had deceived him of 5 lakh under the pretext of sending his son abroad. The home minister referred the matter to the SIT formed to investigate such cases.

