2 men snatch Dhakoli resident’s car keys, drive off with maid inside

Two unidentified men robbed a Dhakoli resident of his car from a market in Sector 20, Panchkula, on Tuesday afternoon, and drove away with the vehicle even as his maid was sitting inside.

The accused later left her in Ambala and drove off but eventually abandoned the car in Kaithal after spotting a police naka.

Complainant Mathew John, a resident of Airforce Enclave, Dhakoli, said that about 2pm, he had gone to Axis Bank in Sector 20 to deposit some money. His maid, Nargis, 24, was accompanying him.

While he went inside the bank, his maid waited in the vehicle.

After depositing the cash as he was walking back to the car, two men snatched the car keys from him and drove away with the vehicle while Nargis was still sitting inside. She tried to get off but the accused forcibly pulled her inside before speeding away. She was let off after the car reached Ambala.

Meanwhile, police were continuously tracking the vehicle as it had a GPS system fitted inside. But in Kaithal, the carjackers panicked on seeing a police naka, which had been set up as part of routine checking, and fled leaving the vehicle behind.

Though the vehicle has been taken into custody by the Kaithal police, there is no trace of the accused.

Acting on John’s complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 379A (snatching) and 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 20 police station.

6 arrested for Pinjore carjacking

In a separate case, police arrested six persons involved in a car snatching that took place in Pinjore on June 15. The men had robbed the car from Harvinder Singh, 28, a Baddi resident, when he had stopped at Ramnagar Kholi around 11.30pm to answer the nature’s call.

The accused have been identified as Shubham, Baljinder Singh, both residents of Nayagaon, Shubkaran of Gurdaspur, Simar of Gurdaspur, Diler of Ferozepur and Gaurav alias Kaptan of Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh.

A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Pinjore on June 16, and now police have added Sections 395 and 397A of the IPC along with Arms act.

Police have recovered two cars—a Swift desire that was robbed, an Alto used by the accused in the crime, a country-made pistol, a dummy pistol, a rod, a fake number plate and some cartridges.

The accused -- Shubham , Baljinder Singh, Shubkaran, Simar and Diler -- were nabbed when they were roaming in Panchkula, allegedly with the intention of committing another crime. Later, on their disclosure, Gaurav alias Kaptan was also arrested from Uttar Pradesh. They were produced in the court on Tuesday from where Gaurav was sent to three-day police remand while the others were sent to judicial custody.

