2 more held for Panchkula youngster’s murder

The district police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old Kapil, bringing the total number of arrests to six. The incident occurred on July 16 around 9:30 pm in the Mansa Devi area, where the victim was killed and two of his friends were injured following an old rivalry.

Police stated that efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining absconding suspects. (HT FILE)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The latest accused, identified as Vivek Kumar and Sanjay, were apprehended on July 23 and remanded to a four-day police custody by a local court for interrogation and evidence recovery. Earlier, four accused—Aman, Arjun, Vipin Kumar, and Mohit Kumar—were arrested and subsequently sent to judicial custody after completing their police remand.

According to the police, the case was registered at the Mansa Devi police station on July 17 under Sections 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 103 (murder) and 60 (concealing a design) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint by the victim’s father.

Investigations revealed that the violence stemmed from a trivial dispute over a remark about protein powder made nearly two years ago, which had created a deep-seated grudge between the two groups. A recent meeting escalated into a heated argument, prompting the suspects to launch a knife attack on the youth and his companions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Upon receiving information about the clash, police arrived at the scene to find an abandoned motorcycle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon receiving information about the clash, police arrived at the scene to find an abandoned motorcycle. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Doctors declared the youth dead on arrival, while his two injured companions remain under medical care. Police stated that efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining absconding suspects.