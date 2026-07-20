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2 murders in 24 hours rock Jhajjar district

According to the police, the deceased, Neeraj Kumar, 42, was a resident of Chhara village; he was working as a security contractor at the Chhara toll plaza in Bahadurgarh area of Jhajjar

Published on: Jul 20, 2026, 08:13:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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Two separate murders within 24 hours have rocked Jhajjar district. A security contractor at the Chhara toll plaza was shot dead by fellow villagers, while a grocery shopkeeper was stabbed to death in Bahadurgarh over an unpaid ration debt of 9,000.

Victim Neeraj Kumar. (HT Photo)
Victim Neeraj Kumar. (HT Photo)

In the first incident, a toll plaza security contractor was allegedly shot dead and his nephew sustained bullet injuries after they were allegedly called to an isolated spot in Chhara village of Jhajjar district by two people from the same village, police said.

According to the police, the deceased, Neeraj Kumar, 42, was a resident of Chhara village. He was working as a security contractor at the Chhara toll plaza in Bahadurgarh area of Jhajjar.

Police said the incident took place around 11.40pm on Saturday, when Neeraj allegedly received a phone call from a person of his village asking him to meet them on Behrana Road. They allegedly invited him on the pretext of having a party and discussing an important matter.

A case has been registered on the charges of murder under the BNS. Police said raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused.

In the second incident, a 45-year-old shopkeeper was allegedly stabbed to death in Chhoturam Nagar in Bahadurgarh of Jhajjar, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, Abhishek Singh, originally belonged to the Buxar district in Bihar, lived with his family in Chhoturam Nagar, and ran a grocery store in the locality.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday after he went to demand repayment of approximately 9,000 from a neighbour for ration items lent earlier.

Police said the victim had repeatedly asked his neighbour to return the money for the ration supplied on credit. “On Sunday, he went to the neighbour’s house along with his son to press for repayment. An argument broke out between the two sides, which soon turned violent,” the police said.

The neighbour allegedly stabbed Abhishek multiple times. Police said his 13-year-old son, who rushed to save his father, also sustained serious injuries. The victim died on the spot, while his son was taken to Bahadurgarh civil hospital for treatment.

Police said following the incident, the accused fled the scene. A case has been registered under charges of murder of the BNS. The body has been sent for postmortem examination. Police said that raids are being carried out to arrest the absconding accused.

 
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