chandigarh news

2 of 3 missing children from Ludhiana traced to Bihar

A police team has been dispatched to Bihar to rescue two children, who went missing from Sarinh village under mysterious circumstances; one teenager is still missing
The family contacted Ludhiana police on Sunday after they failed to trace the missing children. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A police team has been dispatched to Bihar to rescue two children, who went missing from Sarinh village under mysterious circumstances; one teenager is still missing.

Shabana,14, Aashiq,10, of Sarinh village and Neeraj,15, of Kathia Parsoni village of Bihar had gone missing on January 26. The families are neighbours.

Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh, the investigating officer, said the family contacted police on Sunday after they failed to trace them. The family suspected that someone had kept the children at a secret place.

Following the statement of Shabana’s father Mohammad Jamahir, the police lodged an FIR under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused.

Jaswinder said on Sunday, the police traced Shabana and Aashiq, while Neeraj is still missing. “How did the children reach Bihar and who took them there ? The things will be cleared after talking to them. The police team would return to Ludhiana on Monday after rescuing the children,” he added.

