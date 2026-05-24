2 operatives of foreign-based module held with grenades in Ludhiana

In a joint operation, the Ludhiana police and the counter-intelligence wing arrested two operatives linked to a foreign-based terror-gangster syndicate and recovered two military-grade hand grenades, officials said on Saturday.

The grenades seized by police on Saturday. (Sourced)

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The arrests come days after two Phillaur-based accused linked to the same module were held for allegedly planning targeted killings in Punjab and Haryana.

The accused have been identified as Karandeep Singh alias Karan, a resident of Khairdin Ke village in Tarn Taran and Baljeet Singh alias Sanju of Mohalla Purani Basti, Roopala in Amritsar district.

Ludhiana police commissioner Swapan Sharma said the duo is part of the same module busted on May 17.

“Karandeep is already facing cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and for attempted murder, while Baljeet also has a narcotics-related case registered against him. On May 17, police had arrested Anuraj alias Gaurav Masih and Ankush, both residents of Phillaur, during a joint operation with the CI wing and recovered three pistols and 11 live cartridges,” Sharma said.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that questioning Karandeep and Baljeet led to the recovery of two hand grenades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that questioning Karandeep and Baljeet led to the recovery of two hand grenades. {{/usCountry}}

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“The operation has helped avert a major terror attack in Punjab,” Sharma said.

During interrogation, the duo allegedly revealed they were acting on the directions of foreign-based handlers, including Germany-based Lakha and Zorawar Singh and Dubai-based Sahil Sondhi alias Chunj.

Police has added Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Section 317(2) (receive or retain stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to the FIR already registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 111 (organised crime) of the BNS.

Officials said investigations revealed that the accused were brought into the network by Malaysia-based gangster Akashdeep alias Golden, a native of Tarn Taran’s Khairdin Ke village and an acquaintance of Karandeep.

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Police added that Akashdeep is allegedly in contact with Dubai-based gangster Sahil Sondhi.

A detailed investigation is underway to identify and dismantle the remaining network and logistical support system linked to the foreign-based syndicate, Sharma added.

Earlier on November 20, 2025, the Ludhiana police, in coordination with the CI unit, had busted a terror module with the arrest of its three operatives and recovered two Chinese 86P hand grenades and five .30-bore pistols.

The module, having links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was planning to use grenades to target government buildings and other sensitive locations in the border state.

On November 13, 2025, the Ludhiana police had cracked an ISI-backed grenade attack module with the arrest of 10 key operatives.

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