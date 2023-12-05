2 operatives of SFJ held in Bathinda for writing anti-national slogans at public places in Punjab and adjoining states

Counter-intelligence wing of Punjab Police arrested two alleged operatives of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for writing anti-national slogans at public places in Punjab and adjoining states, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Monday. The New York-based SFJ, backed by mastermind Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Jagjeet Singh, is designated as an unlawful association. (HT photo)

The accused have been identified as Harmanpreet Singh of Naseebpura village and Lovepreet Singh of Kotshamir in Bathinda. A case was registered at Canal police station under various sections, including153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 505 (statements conducing public mischief), of the Indian Penal Code.

The New York-based SFJ, backed by mastermind Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Jagjeet Singh, is designated as an unlawful association.

Recently, inflammatory slogans were seen at various places in Bathinda during the Independence Day function, Dharmshala in Himachal Pradesh during cricket world cup match, Hanumangarh railway station in Rajasthan and during Gurpurb in Amritsar.

“During questioning, the arrested persons confessed that they were working for the SFJ organisation and were in touch with an associate of SFJ, Jagjit Singh, who used to send money to SFJ activists in India on behalf of Gurpatwant Pannun. Preliminary investigations revealed that arrested persons had received ₹1.25 lakh in instalments through Western Union from the SFJ organisation to carry out these tasks,” added the DGP in a press statement.

Police have also recovered three cans of black spray, one flag of Khalistan and one motorcycle from their possession.

Assistant inspector general (AIG) of police Avneet Kaur Sidhu said following the inputs about the movement of the SFJ operatives, the two were nabbed from a naka laid on Bathinda-Badal road. Further investigations are on, she added.