2 Pakistani LeT terrorists linked to CRPF jawan’s killing shot dead in Srinagar

Strap: They were responsible for recent killing of CRPF man and injuring another in Maisuma; 2 security personnel injured in encounter

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan, who were responsible for the recent killing of a CRPF jawan and injuring another in Maisuma, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Srinagar city on Sunday. Three security personnel were also injured in the encounter.

Officials said that the operation was launched jointly at 10.50 am by the police and the CRPF’s Quick Action Team on specific input generated by the Srinagar Police regarding the presence of terrorists in the congested Bhishembar Nagar area of Srinagar.

During the search operation, as the joint party proceeded towards the suspect building, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

Inspector-general of police Vijay Kumar said they were tracking the militants responsible for the Maisuma attack on April 4.

“We have been tracking both the Pakistanis since then and on Sunday we launched a ‘pin point’ operation. Both were killed. It is a successful day for the police and the CRPF. I want to give a message that whosoever attacks our police, civilians or journalists will be neutralised on priority whether he is a Pakistani or a local terrorist,” Kumar said.

The officer said that they will also seize the property (in which the terrorists were hiding).

Both slain militants were Pakistani and identified as Mohammad Bhai (also going by the aliases of Abu Qasim, Mir Shoaib and Mudassir) and Abu Arsalan (also called Khalid and Aadil).

“This operation is one of the best examples of how the investigation of a terror crime case leads to an anti-terrorist operation and surely a big success for the Srinagar Police,” he said.

A police spokesman said that as the gunfight started, one militant was killed in the initial exchange of fire.

“Keeping in view the tourist movement and huge rush in the area, the police and the CRPF exercised maximum restraint and carried out the operation in a professional manner to avoid any civilian causality,” the spokesman said.

He said during the course of the evacuation of civilians, the trapped militant hurled a grenade resulting in minor splinter injuries to three security personnel who were shifted to a hospital while the operation was resumed and another hiding militant was killed.

“Two jawans from the police and one CRPF constable were injured in the grenade attack. They are stable in hospital,” IGP Kumar said.

He said that there is a decline in militant numbers and they will make it fall further.

“Our jawans are deployed everywhere so they become soft targets as terrorists come with concealed pistols and attack easily. We are giving them a befitting response and will continue to do so in future,” Kumar said.

As per police records, both killed militants were categorised as ‘A’ and linked with the proscribed outfit LeT.

“Mohammad Bhai was active since 2019 while Abu Arsalan was active since 2021 in central Kashmir. Both terrorists had a history of terror crime cases, including pistol-borne attacks and grenade-throwing incidents. They were also involved in an attack on CRPF personnel on April 4 in the Maisuma area,” the spokesman said.

“Both the killed terrorists were carrying fake Aadhaar cards to conceal their identity,” he said.

The police also recovered arms and ammunition from the site of the encounter. “A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with the police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any,” the spokesman said.

