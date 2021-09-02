2 Punjab residents among 3 held with over 13kg hashish in Jammu

Three narcotics smugglers were arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in two separate cases on a highway in Jammu, officials said.

Acting on a tip off regarding the smuggling of narcotic substances from the Kashmir Valley to Punjab, the ANTF swung into action and laid checkpoints at various places, they said.

During checking, a Mahindra XUV vehicle was intercepted and a total 8.7kg hashish was recovered from Gurpreet Singh and Dev Karan – both from Punjab. The duo was taken into custody, they added.

The car was also impounded and an FIR under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered. Initial investigation revealed that this consignment was being carried from Sangam area of Kashmir Valley to Punjab.

The ANTF is investigating the case further to trace their links, officials said.

In the other case, the ANTF arrested Khalid Ahmad Khan of Srinagar and recovered 4.8kg hashish from his possession, they said. His interrogation revealed that the consignment was being taken from Kashmir to Delhi. The ANTF has appealed to the public to extend all cooperation and share any information regarding drug dealers.