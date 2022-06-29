2 suspected OGWs of militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

Two suspected overground workers (OGWs) of militants were on Tuesday shot dead by the Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Police say weapons and narcotics were recovered from the slain persons. They are believed to have come to receive a cache of arms and narcotics and facilitate infiltration of militants, they said.

“The army said on June 28, some suspicious movement was observed close to the fence in the general area, India Gate, Bichu, in the Keran sector of Kupwara by the army’s patrol party and the suspected movement was challenged. On being challenged, a fire was opened from the other side which was retaliated by the army. On search, two persons were found dead. On this side of the fence, four AK rifles, eight magazines and two packets of narcotics were recovered whereas two more AK rifles along with magazines and four grenades were found on the other side of the fence,” a police spokesman said.

He said that it is believed that both the persons, identified as Majid Chechi and Samsudin Beigh, had come to receive a cache of arms and narcotics and to facilitate infiltration of terrorists in the general area of Rauta Nar at the fence.

“Warlike store has been recovered in the operation which includes AK 47 and 56 rifles, grenades and narcotics. A case has been registered and further investigation is on,” he said.