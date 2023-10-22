2 terrorists killed as troops foil infiltration bid along LoC in Uri

Security forces killed two militants and foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Sunday.

The arms and ammunition recovered in the operation in Uri, Baramulla. (HT Photo)

The bodies were, however, taken back by the infiltrating group to the other side of LoC, army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel MK Sahu said in a statement.

“In a joint operation launched by Indian army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and intelligence agencies on October 21, an infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along the LoC in Uri sector, Baramulla,” army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on micro-blogging platform “X”, formerly known as Twitter.

“Six pistols and four hand grenades have been recovered. The operations (are still) in progress,” it said.

Uri, which was once known as a major infiltration route in north Kashmir, is now under constant surveillance with two brigades of army’s 19 infantry division.

On September 30, security forces had foiled an infiltration bid and killed two infiltrators along the LoC in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The army’s Chinar Corps had recovered arms and ammunition, including two AK rifles, two hand grenades, a pistol and other war-like stores, the Corps had said.

On September 16, the security forces had foiled an infiltration attempt on the LoC in Hatlanga village in Uri, killing three terrorists.

The corps said they were trying to cross over while Pakistani soldiers stationed there provided cover fire.

On August 6, a terrorist was killed in a joint operation conducted by army and Kupwara police in Tangdhar Sector.

]Two or three terrorists accompanying the slain had escaped back to Pakistan side of the LoC, the police had said after the incident.

On July 19, two terrorists were killed as security forces had foiled an infiltration bid on the LoC in Machil sector of Kupwara.

The forces had recovered four AK series rifles, one under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), five UBGL grenades, nine magazines, 175 AK rounds and a total of six hand grenades.

