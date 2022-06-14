2 unemployed PTI teachers protest atop water tank in Punjab

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

The unemployed women were demanding the Punjab government to complete the recruitment of 646 PTI teachers
Published on Jun 14, 2022 10:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Two unemployed women on Tuesday climbed atop a water tank here, demanding the Punjab government to complete the recruitment of 646 physical education teachers (PTI).

Union leader said that the then state government had started the recruitment of PTI teachers in 2011. However, the issue went to the Punjab and Haryana high court in the same year. In November 2021, the court had directed the state government to complete the recruitment.

Harish Sama, general secretary of unemployed PTI teachers’ union, said, “six months have passed but the government is yet to start the process to complete the recruitment of 646 teachers. Before state elections, we were protesting in Mohali when AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal met us and promised to give jobs after forming the government. However, they have not done anything.”

