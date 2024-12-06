2 years of sukhu govt: Congress ready with list of feats, BJP to corner govt over its ‘failures’

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has plans to corner the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh as it approaches the completion of two years in power. Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri while addressing the media on Wednesday in Shimla said, “As we complete two years in office, the BJP has started making noise. This is simply the frustration of losing power. They cannot accept that a Congress government is in place in Himachal Pradesh, so they are focusing on non-issues.” (HT File)

The political faceoff has intensified in recent days. While the BJP accuses the Congress of failing to fulfil its promises made to the public, the Congress has retaliated, alleging that the BJP attempted to create political instability and spread misinformation to mislead the public.

To mark the completion of two years, the Congress government has planned a mega event in Bilaspur on December 11, where it will roll out two more guarantees – purchase of cowdung from farmers and Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Startup Scheme.

The government plans to highlight its achievements in the two-year tenure and the alleged failures of the previous BJP government. However, the Opposition on the other hand has said it will hold dharnas to highlight the “failures” of the Congress regime.

BJP’s Himachal chief Rajeev Bindal, who has been criticising the Congress government for several days, stated on Wednesday that as the Congress government approaches its two-year mark, the BJP will highlight its “failures and mismanagement” to the public. “In two years, Himachal has been pushed to the brink of bankruptcy, yet the Congress is celebrating its two-year tenure,” Bindal said.

He also accused the Congress of failing to address unemployment and not fulfilling its promise of providing ₹1,500 per month to all women above 18 years. “Despite these unfulfilled guarantees, they are celebrating. They continue to play the victim, blaming the Modi government for withholding funds,” he added.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri while addressing the media on Wednesday in Shimla said, “As we complete two years in office, the BJP has started making noise. This is simply the frustration of losing power. They cannot accept that a Congress government is in place in Himachal Pradesh, so they are focusing on non-issues.”

Agnihotri accused the BJP of consistently plotting to destabilise the state government over the past two years. “They made several attempts but failed. The people of Himachal are watching everything. On one hand, they are trying to create political instability, and on the other, they are attempting to block assistance from the Centre,” he said, adding that they are “tarnishing Himachal’s image and conspiring against our progress”.

Cong counts its achievements

Agnihotri further emphasised the government’s commitment to fulfilling all its promises. “We implemented the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Himachal, benefiting over 1.36 lakh employees. The expansion of the Kangra airport is also underway. Over the past two years, we have introduced reforms across various sectors. We will provide ₹1,500 per month to women above 18 years of age, and this benefit has already been extended in several areas. Additionally, we have created more government jobs in two years than the BJP did in their five-year tenure,” the deputy chief minister said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has announced to hold dharnas from December 8 to 10 to highlight the failures of the Congress regime and also protest at the Vidhan Sabha in Dharamshala on December 18.

Former speaker and Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar questioned the Congress government’s celebrations, saying, “What achievements are they celebrating when they have betrayed the people of the state? This is a government of lies. Women have not received benefits under the Mahila Sanman Nidhi Yojana, and the youth are still waiting for the 1 lakh jobs promised by the Congress.”

Agriculture and animal husbandry minister Chander Kumar said that the Congress government is not afraid of BJP’s dharnas. “They tried to topple the Congress government in the state but failed miserably and now they are saving their face. We are committed to fulfil our guarantees. We have fulfilled several guarantees, and we are moving towards fulfilling all the guarantees. We have five years, and we are working in that direction.”