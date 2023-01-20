2012 graft case: Two Chandigarh horticulture dept staffers get 4-year RI

Observing that corruption was gnawing at society like termites and eating into its roots, a CBI special court on Thursday sentenced two employees of the UT horticulture department to four-year rigorous imprisonment in a 2012 graft case.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 each on the convicts, Navraj Singh Dhillon, the then assistant landscaping officer-cum-SDO, UT horticulture department, and Damar Bahadur, alias Raju, a computer operator.

As per case files, complainant Siya Ram, a labour contractor from Hisar, had alleged that the accused had demanded ₹5,200 for clearing his bills worth ₹1.75 lakh, pertaining to supply of gardeners at Sukhna Lake and other horticulture works. The bribe amount was later reduced to ₹5,000.

‘Officials know consequences, but don’t shy away from corruption’

Both convicts pleaded for leniency before the court, citing their medical ailments and how their families were dependent on them.

However, the court of special SBI judge Jagjit Singh observed, “Both the convicts are public servants and have a lot of responsibility upon them. People visit their office with full faith to get their work done, but then meet people like the convicts, who are aware of the consequences in case they indulge in corruption, but still do not feel shy in doing so. Convicts are also aware that they can face punishment, and humiliation in society, if they try to commit such offences, but still they try to befool the system.”

The court observed that both convicts had stated to be suffering from multiple ailments, but they did not think twice before committing the offence or even about their families, who would face the consequences of their actions. “Corruption is a disease like cancer, which, if not detected in time, is sure to malign the polity of our country, leading to disastrous consequences,” the court remarked.

The prosecution also argued that stringent punishment must be awarded to the convicts to curb rampant corruption in such departments.