2012 PGIMER paper leak case | Dummy candidate gets 4 months jail

A 31-year-old Andhra Pradesh woman has been convicted by a special CBI court in the 2012 paper leak case at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, after she pleaded guilty to the charges.

As part of the alleged conspiracy, accused persons and dummy candidates were accommodated at KC Residency in Sector 35 and other hotels in Sector 22. (HT File)

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The court treated the nearly four months Y Haripriya already spent in judicial custody as her sentence and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on her.

The case relates to the MD/MS entrance examination conducted at PGIMER on November 10, 2012. According to the CBI, Pushpagiri Gurivi Reddy, Dr Kota Gangadhar Reddy, Dr Dara Kotesh and other accused had conspired to facilitate cheating, leak the question paper and transmit answers to candidates sitting at the examination centres using electronic devices.

The examination was scheduled from 9 am to noon at 11 centres in the city.

As part of the alleged conspiracy, accused persons and dummy candidates were accommodated at KC Residency in Sector 35 and other hotels in Sector 22.

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation revealed that 14 dummy women candidates had filled two application forms each using different names and photographs. They were allegedly not medical students and were ineligible to appear for the examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation revealed that 14 dummy women candidates had filled two application forms each using different names and photographs. They were allegedly not medical students and were ineligible to appear for the examination. {{/usCountry}}

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The CBI had alleged that each dummy candidate was offered up to ₹2 lakh.

Haripriya was among the 14 dummy candidates. Court records show that she did not come to Chandigarh to appear in the examination and did not take the test on behalf of another candidate. Her role was limited to filling the application forms.

She initially appeared before the court but later remained absent for nearly six years and was declared a proclaimed offender in 2019. She was arrested on September 10, 2025, and granted bail on January 15, 2026.

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