2018 case: Two get life-term for youth’s murder in Manimajra

Two men, in the late 20s, have been awarded life imprisonment for a murder dating back to 2018.

The convicts have been identified as Kamal, 28, and Gaurav, 29.

The victim’s brother’s testimony and DNA evidence against them proved their guilt.

Sukhvir Singh, a truck driver residing in Manimajra, said that on the fateful day in May 2018, he was on his way back home when he saw his brother, Baldev, talking to Kamal alias Bhoomla and his group. He later found out that the group had called his brother there for a talk.

When Sukhvir stopped to see what was going on, he saw Gaurav alias Kalu coming on a bike. Within a matter of seconds, Kamal grasped the victim while Gaurav slit his throat with a knife.

Seeing this, Sukhvir raised the alarm following which the group fled.

Baldev was rushed to Post Graduate Medical Institute of Medical Education and Research but he succumbed to his injuries.

A case under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Manimajra police station on May 21, 2018.

Counsel of the complainant, advocate Terminder Singh had argued that the eyewitness had narrated the entire sequence of events correctly and he withstood cross-examination. Also, the DNA report proved the case against accused persons.

The court of additional district and sessions judge convicted the duo and awarded them life imprisonment. The detailed order is awaited.