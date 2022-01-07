2018 Mohali road accident: MACT awards 13.7 lakh relief to victim

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, has awarded compensation of ₹13.69 lakh to a Mohali-based carpenter, who lost his eye after his bike was hit by a pick-up truck in 2018.

Manjeet Singh, 34, a resident Chuhar Majra village in Kharar, had filed a petition against Ranjeet Singh and Satish Kumar from Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohali, respectively, who are the owner and the co-owner of the pick-up truck. The petition was also filed against the driver, Krishan Pal from Mohali, and insurer HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, Chandigarh.

Manjeet stated that he had suffered grievous injuries in an accident that took place due to the negligence of the driver on April, 16, 2018. He was left with multiple fractures on his face and ribs and shifted to civil hospital, Kharar, from where he was referred to PGIMER. He claimed that he has already spent ₹2 lakh on his treatment and has been left permanently disabled and unable to work.

In his petition, Ranjeet stated that he had sold the vehicle to Satish Kumar, who had not got its ownership transferred. Kumar and the driver in their joint reply stated that the vehicle was insured and denied any such accident taking place. The insurance company controverted the entire version of petition and prayed for dismissal of petition.

The court directed Ranjeet Singh, the driver and the insurer to jointly pay total compensation of Rs.13,69,904.