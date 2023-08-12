Panjab University polls likely to return in September second week

The 2023 edition of the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections is likely to be held in the second week of September.

Last year, polling was held on October 18, with eight students, including two female candidates, vying for the post of president. Aayush Khatkar of Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti, the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, was elected president by a margin of 660 votes. (HT)

As per dean students welfare (DSW) Jatinder Grover, admissions will finish by August 31, following which some days will be given for elections. Usually, 10 days are given for preparations and campaigning before the polling date.

The elections were held after a two-year gap owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and was CYSS’s maiden student election at PU.

“PU authorities are regularly holding meetings to discuss security-related issues in view of the upcoming elections. While an event for Independence Day is also being planned, after August 15 all attention will turn towards the PUCSC elections,” added DSW (Women) Simrit Kahlon.

Grover said the campus was keeping a check on outsiders and hostels were being inspected regularly. Security has also been stepped up to keep outsiders from entering the campus.

The colleges are also urging PU and the UT administration to declare the election date soon.

In the wake of a brawl between two rival parties at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College (GGDSD), Sector 32, a few days back, college principal Ajay Sharma had requested authorities to declare the elections soon, as college work will suffer till then. Meanwhile, the college has hired extra security and is allowing entry only to students who have an I-card. Police have also started patrolling outside colleges to keep a tab on such incidents.

Meanwhile, campaigning has already picked up on the university campus, with students affiliated with various party workers sporting their party stickers on their clothes and vehicles, especially outside more populous departments.

Punjab Students Union (PSU) Lalkaar is among the first to announce their presidential candidates. Monika from the department of sociology will be the party face for the top post in the student council. Other parties are also likely to announce their candidates in the coming days.

