20gm heroin, 5 mobile phones seized during search in Amritsar jail

The authorities of Amritsar Central Jail have recovered five mobile phones, 20gm heroin, 850 intoxicating tablets and 105 bundles of cigarettes during a search operation inside the prison premises, officials said on Sunday.

They have also lodged four separate cases at the Islamabad police station. The first two cases were registered on the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Narinder Singh. He said, “During the checking, a feature phone along with its SIM card was recovered from the possession of inmate Amritpal Singh of Pandoori Warrainch village in Amritsar.”

“Also, 850 unclaimed white tablets (unpacked) and 14 bundles of cigarettes were found inside the jail premises. The recovered contraband seems to be thrown from outside the jail,” he added.

The third complaint was lodged by assistant jail superintendent Avtar Singh. He said, “During the checking of inmate Ravinder Singh of Chheharta, 20gm intoxicated substance, apparently heroin, was seized from him. Two touch-screen mobile phones and two feature phones along with their SIM cards were also recovered from the jail premises.”

The fourth case was registered on the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Sarabjit Singh, who said, “Ninety bundles of unclaimed cigarettes were seized. The cigarettes appeared to have been thrown from outside the jail.”

The cases were registered under various sections of the Prisons Act and NDPS Act.

The seizures come days after a medical officer of the jail was arrested red-handed while supplying 194 gram of heroin to two inmates. Earlier, a purported video clip of the jail had gone viral, in which some inmates were seen inhaling drugs.

After the video, Punjab jails minister Harjot Singh Bains had conducted a surprise visit in the jail and recovered eight mobile phones. A day before the minister’s visit this month, the jail authorities had confiscated 900 sedative pills and three mobile phones.

