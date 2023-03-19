20-year-old found dead in Chandigarh: Husband, in-laws booked for dowry death

Two days after a 20-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws’ house in Sector 52, police have booked six people, including her husband, for dowry death.

The deceased’s brother Pintu accused the victim’s husband Amit, brothers-in-law Anoop and Sonu and their wives, father-in-law Muna Lal and mother-in-law Prema Devi of harassing her for dowry. (Getty images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his complaint, the deceased’s brother Pintu, hailing from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, told the police that he is a small farmer and works as labourer. He said his sister had married Amit, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, on July 6, 2022, and had been living with him Kajheri in Sector 52, Chandigarh. But ever since their wedding, the accused had been harassing her for dowry with demand of a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle.

He said they had already paid ₹80,000 to the accused for buying the motorcycle, but they were demanding another ₹5 lakh. He alleged that Amit used to drink and physically assault his sister on instigation from his brothers.

His sister had even asked him to take her away or her husband would kill her, Pintu alleged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He, however, only assured her that he will come soon. On March 15, he got a call informing him that his sister had died and he needed to come to Chandigarh to collect her body, he added. On his arrival in the city, he was told that her body was at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

He accused the victim’s husband Amit, brothers-in-law Anoop and Sonu and their wives, father-in-law Muna Lal and mother-in-law Prema Devi of harassing her for dowry. Acting on his complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 304-B (dowry death) and 498-A (cruelty by husband or husband’s relative) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-36 police station.