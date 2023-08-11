Amritsar horror: Man kills daughter, ties body to bike, drags it on road

A 20-year-old girl was allegedly hacked to death by her father who then tied her body to a bike and dragged it on the road before dumping it on railway tracks in Muchhal village of Amritsar district on Thursday. The police said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

Police said the incident took place around 2 pm. According to the family members, the accused, identified as Dalbir Singh alias Bau, was very angry with his daughter as “she had stepped out of the house on Wednesday without informing anyone and returned home the next day”.

“When my granddaughter came back on Thursday noon, Bau got very angry and started thrashing her. Later, he killed her with some sharp-edged weapon. When we tried to intervene, he locked us up in a room and threatened to kill us. Later, he took away the body of the girl,” said Joginder Singh, father of the accused.

“Bau is a Nihang Sikh and works as labourer,” said Taraikka station house officer (SHO) Avtar Singh. The SHO said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

“It looks like a crime committed in a fit of rage. We are trying to ascertain the reason behind girl’s killing. We have come to know that after killing the girl, the accused dragged her body after tying it to a bike,” he added.

A surveillance camera footage shows a man riding a motorcycle on a rough village road with a body of a woman tied to it.