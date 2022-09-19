20-year-old man arrested for trespassing in Chandigarh

A 20-year-old man was arrested for trespassing on a residential property in Sector 25 on Sunday.

On September 12, the accused, Rahul alias Pelia of Sector 25, barged into a residential property in an inebriated state and threatened the daughter of the complainant with a knife. She locked herself in a room while her family called the police.

A case under Sections 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

The accused was arrested and produced before the court on Sunday. He was sent to judicial custody.

Other short takes from the Chandigarh tricity:

City cyclists return after pedalling up to the LoC

Six cyclists have returned to the city after pedalling to the Line of Control in Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The cycling rally was organised by the Dagger Division of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Cycling Association on September 13. Akshit Passi, Vikrant Sharma, Amit Garg, Sudeep Rawat, Vikas Bajpai and Dr Ashok Wadera were among the 300 cyclists who cycled on the 70-km trail running adjacent to the international border.

PU teacher participates in UN conference

Amneet Gill, who teaches history at Panjab University’s department of evening studies, participated in the webinar ‘United Nations water Conference and use of national data’ organised by the United Nations in New York recently. Highlighting the significance of saving portable water by recycling, Gill mentioned that Chandigarh aims to expand its tertiary water supply network to save potable water.

SOI presidential candidate starts hunger strike

Chandigarh Student Organisation of India (SOI) presidential candidate Madhav Sharma initiated a hunger strike at the Panjab University campus on Sunday. The student party is seeking special chances for science students, increase in the number of hostel seats for science students and immediate allocation. SOI, in its statement, said that Madhav Sharma will continue the hunger strike till the demands are met.

Dev Samaj College of Education holds seminar on cancer

A seminar on ‘Breast and cervical cancer awareness’ was held at Dev Samaj College of Education, Chandigarh, on Sunday. The seminar began with the address of chief guest World Cancer Care global ambassador Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, who sensitized students about the early signs of breast cancer. Dev Samaj College of Education principal Agnese Dhillon advised students to consume a healthy diet and exercise to reduce the risk of developing cancer.