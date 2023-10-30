21-year-old Shanaz knocks down barriers en-route to sporting history for Ladakh

An ordinary-sounding announcement inviting students to take up taekwondo lessons at Jaffaria Academy’s morning assembly caught the fancy of a young Shanaz Parveen and her schoolmates.

Taekwondo player Shanaz Parveen during the opening ceremony of the World University Games in Chengdu, China. (HT Photo)

What started out as a fun evening activity for friends has turned Shanaz into a history-maker. In 2023, she became the first woman from Ladakh to bag gold at a national-level taekwondo meet, and to represent India at the World University Games held in Chengdu, China.

The journey, as is often the case, has been arduous — as was summed up in her social media reel that went viral earlier this month.

Born in the small village of Sankoo in Kargil, Shanaz was drawn to sports from a young age. “I was active in school. Be it badminton or any other sport, I loved participating and competing,” she recalls.

Love at first fight

The youngster was awe-struck by the athletic kicks. “I knew I wanted to try it the minute I saw the athletes at the orientation. I was captivated by the idea of girls kicking and partaking in combat sports,” she says, adding that the thought of dropping out never crossed her mind even as multiple fellow students decided to focus on their studies.

It was only a matter of time before the medals began to flow in — at district and state levels. She spent her early years under the tutelage of Mohd Ali, but later shifted base to Jammu and trained under Atul Pangotra.

Shanaz’s day of reckoning came earlier this year when she, representing Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, bagged gold at the National University Games in Amritsar. The 21-year-old would go on to represent India at the World University Games in Chengdu in August. Flying with the Indian contingent comprising world champions proved an invaluable experience for her.

“Even though I lost in the quarterfinals, it was the biggest learning experience. I got to don the India blazer and watched so many accomplished athletes perform well and learn from them,” Shanaz recalls, vowing to improve her showing at the next edition of the Games.

Her bouts have gone beyond the 10x10m taekwondo mat into real life. Having the freedom to wear a hijab was essential for Shanaz taking up the sport, but the reception has been mixed at best.

“Not many people were in favour of Muslim girls taking up sports like taekwondo, but my family’s support has never faltered. It gave me the strength to pursue my dreams,” Shanaz, who has four siblings, says.

Looking ahead

Her making the trip to Chengdu filled her parents, Mohd Issa and Khadija Banoo, with immense pride. As she prepares for her next challenge, the World Championships in South Korea, a few things still weigh heavy on Shanaz’s mind.

“Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were made Union territories at the same time, but while the former has a sports council and policy, we are still without one. It really impacts the athletes as the support, both financial and administrative, is hard to find,” she rues.

The journey has been rewarding nonetheless as Shanaz, an avid traveller, has gotten the opportunities to travel far and wide. Back home, she continues to draw strength from home heroes like her sister, a national-level footballer and the women’s ice-skating team.

“Even today, when I’m home my mother makes sure I wake up early to train,” Shanaz says.

Besides her family and Ladakh, she wants to dedicate her medals — all of which are pinned atop a wall in her room — to all the young Muslim girls who she hopes muster the strength to chase their dreams from here on out.

