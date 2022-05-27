2,200 get offer letter at mega job fair in Ludhiana
District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), in collaboration with Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU), organised a mega job fair on Friday.
Over 100 companies interviewed candidates for over 3,000 positions such as welder, helper, fitter, turner, machinist, computer numerical control /vertical machining center operator, electrician, computer operator, documentation assistant, assistant accountant, admin executive, digital marketing executive, HR manager/assistant.
The requisite qualifications included diploma in engineering, bachelor of arts, bachelor of commerce, higher secondary.
Around 4,000 candidates participated, whereas, around 2,200 candidates were selected by the companies.
DPS Kharbanda, director, department of technical education and industrial training, Punjab; Surabhi Malik, deputy commissioner, Ludhiana; Amit Kumar Panchal, assistant deputy commissioner (rural development)-cum-CEO (DBEE, Ludhiana); Rajesh Tripathi, additional mission director, Punjab Skill Development Mission, attended the fair.
CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja, and general secretary Pankaj Sharma welcomed all the companies and encouraged them to fulfil their demands of manpower through this Mega Job Fair.
The fair aimed to provide job opportunities and avenues available with the industrial sector in Punjab to the unemployed youth.
Sangrur LS bypoll: SAD chief forms panel to zero in on nominee
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday set up a five-member coordination panel to talk to Panthic and “pro-Punjab” political parties and evolve a consensus for a united fight against “anti-Panth, anti-Punjab and Delhi-centric forces” in the forthcoming parliamentary bypoll in Sangrur due next month. The members of the coordination committee are Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Sikandar Singh Malooka, Iqbal Singh Jhundaan and Virsa Singh Valtoha.
Prayagraj: Woman held for youth’s murder
Pratapgarh police on Friday cracked the murder of 24-year-old youth Salman whose body with scanty clothes was found near Narsinghgarh culvert in the Raniganj area on Wednesday morning. The youth was murdered following an illicit affair. According to reports, a resident of Gadauri village, Salman left home on Tuesday evening but failed to return home. The next day his body with scanty clothes and injuries was found near the Narsinghgarh culvert.
How the Bombay HC demolished NCB’s case against Aryan
Mumbai About seven months ago, the Bombay high court (HC) demolished the Narcotics Control Bureau case made against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, who had been booked on October 3, 2021, for indirect possession of narcotics, consumption, sale, purchase, and conspiracy.
Man in his late 60s found dead after being stuck in elevator duct
Thane: A Thane resident, Narayan Belose, in his late 60s died after being stuck in the duct of an eighth-floor elevator in Naupada. Belose's son had registered a missing complaint report on Thursday with the Naupada police station after he was unable to reach his father. On Friday evening, several residents of Jai Building complained of a foul smell emanating from the lift, upon investigation, Belose's body was found in the duct.
Ludhiana | Women jail inmates can now become assistant beauty therapists
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Friday inaugurated an assistant beauty therapist course for inmates of Ludhiana women jail. The course has been started under Punjab Skill Development Mission by district administration. Malik also distributed books and induction kit to jail inmates undergoing the course. Malik encouraged the jail inmates to learn the skills wholeheartedly, so that they return as self-reliant citizens after completing their jail term.
