227 hotspots covered in Punjab Police’s special cordon & search operation

Punjab Police on Saturday conducted a state-level cordon and search operation (CASO) in all 28 police districts of the state, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here.

“The idea was to instill a sense of safety and security among common people and to carry out drug seizures,” he said.

The operation was conducted from 11am to 3pm simultaneously across the state and ADGP/IGP-rank officers from Punjab Police headquarters were deputed in each district to supervise the operation.

DGP Yadav said the operation included all CPs/SSPs of the districts concerned and that as many as 200 gazetted officers and 7,500 NGOs/EPOs were deputed to conduct this operation.

He said the CPs/SSPs had identified hotspots where drugs are prevalent or certain areas which have become safe haven for criminals and anti-social elements, to carry out this operation amid massive deployment of the police force. The operation was conducted at around 227 identified hotspots.

Yadav said during the CASO operations, a thorough search of suspected houses was conducted under the supervision of ADGPs/IGPs and CPs/SSPs, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public.

“All police personnel were strictly instructed to deal with every resident in a friendly and polite manner during the course of this operation,” he added.