22-year-old booked after teen ends life in Faridkot
A 15-year-old Class-10 student ended his life at his residence in Faridkot on Tuesday.
Police have booked a 22-year-old man for abetment to suicide on the complaint of the teen’s mother. She alleged that the accused, Karan Sharma of Faridkot, was trying to get her son addicted to drugs. She added that she did not know how the two came in contact.
“My son had been upset over the last few days. When I asked him, he said that Karan had threatened him and also beat him up,” said the complainant.
Investigating officer Swaran Singh said a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Faridkot city police station. The body was handed over the family after post-mortem, she added.
-
Mumbai reports over 100 Covid-19 cases, TPR shoots up to 1.4%
In a first since March 1, Mumbai recorded over 100 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The addition of 102 cases pushed the overall case tally to 10,58,511. No deaths were reported on Tuesday and the toll remained at 19,562. Meanwhile, with 7,240 tests done in the past 24 hours, the daily Test Positivity Rate stood at 1.4% on Tuesday. This is the second time this month that the TPR has exceeded the 1% mark.
-
Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination for 6-12 age group may begin on May 2
Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination of children between 6-12 years is likely to begin from May 2 onwards, said a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of public health in the BMC, said that the civic body will receive detailed guidelines from the union health ministry regarding the vaccination of 6-12 years old in the next two days.
-
Navjot Singh Sidhu meets ‘old friend’ Prashant Kishor
Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday even as the latter rejected the grand old party's offer to join the party. Sidhu, who switched sides from the Bharatiya Janata Party to the Congress before the 2017 state polls, has repeatedly stated that he joined the party after Kishor, or PK as he is often called in political circles, spoke to him multiple times.
-
Parts of Mumbai, Thane and adjoining cities suffer power cuts due to glitch
Mumbai: A technical fault in a sub-station of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited led to a power supply failure in parts of Mumbai, Thane and other areas on Tuesday morning. However, the supply was restored in about thirty minutes to an hour. At 10:08 am, a technical fault at the Padgha sub-station affected all 400 Kv and 220 Kv transmission lines there. The power supply was fully restored by 11:30 am.
-
BEST plans premium services with dedicated fleet of 200 luxury buses
Commuters who travel in buses can now enjoy a luxury ride to their destination as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport is set to launch its premium services by the year-end. Passengers will be able to book seats in the 200 luxury BEST buses reserved for premium users. In the first phase, the BEST will procure 200 luxury buses. In the second phase, 2,000 luxury buses will be procured by 2024.
