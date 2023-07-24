17-year-old girl ends life in Chandigarh, youth held

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 17-year-old girl who hanged herself at home in Sector 40 on Sunday morning.

The girl was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, but she was declared dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused was identified as Anas of Jujhar Nagar, Mohali. He works at a salon in Chandigarh.

Police said the deceased, who was pursuing a lab technician course from a Sector 26 college, was found hanging in her room by her family around 8.30 am, following which police were informed.

The girl was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 16, but she was declared dead.

Sources said the deceased left behind a four-page suicide note, accusing Anas and a woman for pushing her to take the extreme step.

“As per the suicide note, the girl was in a relationship with Anas for over three years. Later, she learnt that he was also seeing a Nepalese girl. When she slapped him in rage, the accused assaulted her, leaving her bruised and bleeding. Depressed over this, she ended her life,” said a police official.

The accused was booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 39 police station. According to sources, police will also add sections of rape and POCSO Act in the FIR as the deceased was a minor.

Police said the girl’s 20-year-old brother left for Jalandhar at 3 am to appear in the constable recruitment exam by Chandigarh Police. The family went to sleep after seeing him off and were shocked to find the girl hanging on waking up in the morning.

Meanwhile, police handed over the body to the family for cremation after autopsy. The girl is survived by her parents and elder brother.

