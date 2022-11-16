23% hike in excise, GST collection so far this year: Dushyant

: Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said that there has been an increase of about 23% in excise and GST collection in the state so far as compared to corresponding period last year.

During the previous year till November 14, Haryana had collected ₹ 14,302 crore GST, while this year, till now, the GST collection stood at ₹ 18,290 crore, an increase of about 22.71%, he said during a press conference here.

The deputy CM said that during the excise year 2019-20, ₹ 6,361 crore excise revenue was generated, which increased to ₹ 6,790 crore in 2020-21 and in 2021-22 it was ₹ 7,936 crore.

“This year ₹ 5,736 crore has been collected so far and it is expected to touch ₹ 9,500 crore by the end of current excise year,” Dushyant said.

Stating that the excise policy has yielded outstanding results this year, Dushyant said that so far POS (Point of Sales) machines have been set up in 55% of liquor shops in the state.

The deputy CM said that flow-meters will be installed in all the distilleries of Haryana by February next year and that orders have been given to install POS machines at all liquor shops in the state by December 31.

He said that shop owners will face heavy penalty if these machines are not installed within the stipulated time.

Haryana is the first state in the country where directions have been given to install POS machines at liquor shops, the deputy CM said, adding that CCTV cameras have been installed in all the distilleries plants.

“All such units are being monitored through CCTV cameras by setting up a control room at the headquarters,” he said.

Crop payments

The deputy chief minister said that 98% farmers have received payments directly in their bank accounts within 48 hours of their paddy being procured, which amounted to ₹ 12,000 crore. Not only this, 99% of paddy procured from mandis has also been lifted so far, said Dushyant, who also holds the portfolio of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department.

He said that against the target of procuring 57 lakh metric tonnes paddy, the government agencies have procured 58.59 lakh MT paddy till November 14.