23 more found infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

People found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 9, 12, 14, 18, 27, 46, 63, Behlana, Burail, and Manimajra.
Published on Apr 29, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Tricity reported 23 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday while no fatality came to the fore from any of the three jurisdictions. Of these, 11 cases are from Chandigarh, seven from Mohali and five from Panchkula.

In Mohali, one case was reported from Mohali, while six surfaced from Dera Bassi. The active cases shot up to 124, against 110 the day before.

At 65, most of the positive patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 46 in Mohali and 13 in Panchkula.

