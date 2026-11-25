The 557th Parkash Purb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak was celebrated with great devotion at Gurdwara Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

People during a Nagar Kirtan procession from Gurdwara Janam Asthan during Guru Nanak Jayanti, in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan on Tuesday. (PTI) more less

A sacred procession of Guru Granth Sahib was also taken out from Gurdwara Janamasthan to Gurdwara Kiara Sahib in the city on Tuesday.

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More than 2,300 Sikh pilgrims from India joined thousands of local and foreign devotees in the celebrations at the birthplace of Guru Nanak. A two-member consular team from the High Commission of India in Islamabad also joined the Sikh pilgrims from India

Talking about the teachings of Guru Nanak, acting jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, who led the Indian jatha, said that today, the world was going through a cold war and needed peace and love more than ever.

Stressing the significance of Nankana Sahib for Sikhs, Gargaj said that the Kartarpur Corridor should remain open. He said talks were underway about reopening the Kartarpur Corridor, and expressed hope that the government of India would open the corridor soon. He also reiterated the demand to open the Lahore Diwankhana.

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{{^usCountry}} Hamza Shehbaz, former CM of West Punjab and son of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, was the chief guest. He said that the Kartarpur Corridor should remain open, and assured the gathering that Pakistan would welcome the Sikhs with open arms. “Your shrines are here, come and take care of them,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hamza Shehbaz, former CM of West Punjab and son of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, was the chief guest. He said that the Kartarpur Corridor should remain open, and assured the gathering that Pakistan would welcome the Sikhs with open arms. “Your shrines are here, come and take care of them,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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