2,300 students to appear for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance in Ludhiana

Navodaya Vidyalayas offer free education to talented students from Classes 6 to 12; free boarding, school uniforms, text books and stationary are also provided
By Deepa Sharma Sood, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:44 AM IST
The district education department has arranged a meeting on Thursday, in which centre superintendents will be briefed about their duties by the principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dhanansu. (HT Photo)

As many as 2,302 Class-5 students will appear for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) at 14 government schools in the district on August 1.

The examination centres are- Government Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, Boys; Sukhdev Thapar Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bharat Nagar; Government Senior Secondary School, Multi-purpose; Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Chanan Devi; Government Senior Secondary School, Pakhowal; Government Senior Secondary School, Halwara; Government Senior Secondary School, Jagraon; Government Senior Secondary School, Sidhwan Bet; Government Senior Secondary School, Delhon; Government Senior Secondary School, Samrala; Government Senior Secondary School, Khanna; Government Senior Secondary School, Macchiwara; Government Senior Secondary School, Doraha and BM Government Senior Secondary School, Raikot.

This has left the school principals in a fix, as the exam will be conducted on a working day (Wednesday) this time, unlike previous years.

Navdeep Romana, principal of GSSS, Multipurpose, said, “The test will be conducted on Wednesday and we will ask our students to attend online classes on that day, as it is not possible to accommodate so many students. We have to follow social distancing norms and all candidates will be accommodated as per Covid protocol.”

The district education department has arranged a meeting on Thursday, in which centre superintendents will be briefed about their duties by the principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dhanansu.

Aradhana Nanda, principal of GSSS, Jawahar Nagar (boys), said, “Over 650 students are currently attending offline classes at our school and after the meeting tomorrow, we will decide whether we will call hold physical classes on the day of the test.”

The selection test is designed and conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education and students who clear it exam will get admission into Class 6 in JNV. Navodaya Vidyalayas offer free education to talented children from Classes 6 to 12. Free boarding, school uniforms, text books and stationary are also provided.

