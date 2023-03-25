Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 24 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail; 8 inmates booked

24 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail; 8 inmates booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 25, 2023 11:21 PM IST

Another team of the jail staff recovered 14 mobile phones and one charger which were lying abandoned in the barracks

The jail staff recovered 24 mobile phones and a charger from the Ludhiana Central Jail during a special checking. The Division Number 7 police lodged three separate FIRs against eight inmates on Friday.

Satnam Singh, assistant jail superintendent, said during the special checking, the jail staff recovered seven mobile phones from four inmates, Jagdev Singh, Ranjit Singh, Varun Tayal and Chetan Singh (HT file photo)
Satnam Singh, assistant jail superintendent, said during the special checking, the jail staff recovered seven mobile phones from four inmates, Jagdev Singh, Ranjit Singh, Varun Tayal and Chetan Singh.

Another team of the jail staff led by assistant jail superintendent Suraj Mal recovered three mobile phones from four inmates, Sahil Sharma, Sohail Khan, Charanjit Singh and Sachin Kumar Sharma.

Another team of the jail staff recovered 14 mobile phones and one charger which were lying abandoned in the barracks.

ASI Bindar Singh, who is investigating the case, said three cases under Section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act have been filed against the accused.

Earlier, on March 17, the jail staff recovered six mobile phones from inmates during a special checking. After two interviews of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi by a private channel from a jail went viral, officials of the Ludhiana Central Jail have increased the number of surprise raids.

