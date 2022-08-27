Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
24 schoolchildren injured as bus rams into wall in Solan

Published on Aug 27, 2022 07:11 PM IST

The driver lost control of the bus due to a technical snag, the children suffered minor injuries. There were 24 children, including 13 girls and 11 boys, on the bus, all students of Government School, Kandar

Solan superintendent of police Virender Sharma said the bus is plied by the Ultratch Company to ferry children of nearby villages to the school. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Twenty-four children were injured when a private school bus rammed into a wall at Mangal near Ultratech Cement Factory in the Arki subdivision of Solan district on Saturday.

State Disaster Management Authority director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said initial reports said the driver lost control of the bus due to a technical snag.

The children suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Ultratech Hospital.

Solan superintendent of police Virender Sharma said the bus is plied by the Ultratch Company to ferry children of nearby villages to the school.

There were 24 children, including 13 girls and 11 boys, on the bus, all students of Government School, Kandar.

“They all got minor injuries and discharged after giving treatment at the company’s hospital,” he said.

He said a case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the driver and further investigations were underway.

