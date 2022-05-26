Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

24 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity

Published on May 26, 2022 02:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

After a nearly three-fold spike between Monday and Tuesday, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases recorded a slight dip on Wednesday.

Compared to 12 cases on Monday that spiked to 33 a day later, the tricity logged 24 infections on Wednesday.

Chandigarh reported 13 cases, same as the day before, while in Mohali and Panchkula, the cases dropped from 10 to seven and four, respectively.

Chandigarh tricity’s active caseload decreased from 162 to 159 in the past 24 hours. (HT)

This also led to a drop in tricity’s active caseload, which decreased from 162 to 159 in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 77 Covid positive patients in Chandigarh, 49 in Mohali and 33 in Panchkula.

