2,475 Sikh pilgrims cross over to Pak for Baisakhi

Amritsar: A 2,475-strong Sikh jatha (group of pilgrims) on Sunday crossed over to Pakistan from India through the Attari-Wagah border to celebrate “Khalsa Sajna Diwas” (Baisakhi) at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hassan Abdal.

The jatha is being led by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Amarjit Singh Bhalaipur.

Before departing, Bhalaipur said, “Several Sikh shrines are situated in Pakistan and the community longs to see them and pay obeisance there, therefore, the governments of both nations should grant visas with an open heart.”

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the jatha would reach Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Guru Nanak, on April 9, and after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib, Mandi Chuharkana, on April 10, it will return to Nankana Sahib. The jatha will reach Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib on April 12, and participate in the main congregation on April 14.

On April 15, the jatha would reach Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, and visit Gurdwara Rori Sahib, Eminabad, and Gurdwara Kartapur Sahib on April 16. After staying at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, on April 17, the jatha would return to India on April 18.

He said on the day of the main congregation on Baisakhi, amrit sanchar (initiation ceremony) would be organised at Gurdwara Panja Sahib.