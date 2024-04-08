25 days on, four nabbed for Ludhiana carjacking

Police on Monday cracked the Kochar Market Chowk carjacking with the arrest of four accused – including two brothers and two scrap dealers – 25 days after the incident. Probe officials said three members of the gang were yet to be arrested. (HT File Photo)

Probe officials said three members of the gang were yet to be arrested.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Hyundai i-20 car, which the accused had robbed from a couple, was dismantled by the scrap dealers and sold as separate parts. However, the police have recovered a Skoda car and four bikes from their possession. The accused had carjacked the Skoda car a few days ago from Pinjore.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurdev Singh alias Garry of Ferozepur, his brother Hardev Singh alias Sherry, scrap dealers Jaswinder Singh and Ajay Taneja, both residents of Moga. The accused who are yet to be arrested are Amit Tanjea of Moga, Bobby and Jora Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran.

Gurdev, his brother Hardev and Bobby, had snatched the car from the couple on March 14.

Sharing further details, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Civil Lines) Jatin Bansal said the accused had robbed a couple of their car near Kochar Market Chowk.

While the man stepped out from the car to buy some medicines from a shop, his wife remained inside. The accused tried to drive away in the car with the woman, but she managed to escape.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The ACP added that police teams were formed to crack the case. Police had rounded up the key accused, Gurdev Singh Garry, and his brother Hardev Singh Sherry.

Following the information provided by the accused, police further arrested two scrap dealers Jaswinder and Ajay Taneja. Gurdev Singh is the kingpin of the gang and is already facing trials in multiple carjacking cases.

Inspector Jagjeet Singh said police have recovered four stolen bikes and a Skoda car bearing a Chandigarh number. A hunt is on for the arrest of Bobby, Jora Singh and Amit Taneja. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning.