2,500 days of BJP govt full of negative markers: Deepender

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda on Monday said Haryana government has created new records in unemployment rate, crime against women, drug abuse and corruption in its 2,500 days of governance
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda on Monday said Haryana government has created new records in unemployment rate, crime against women, drug abuse and corruption in its 2,500 days of governance.

Speaking with the media in Rohtak, the Congress MP said the state government was busy in celebrating its 2,500 days of rule, which has drawn many people into poverty.

“Haryana chief minister has been trying to become the blue-eyed boy of the Union government by taking coercive actions against farmers protesting against three farm laws,” he added.

Deepender demanded the suspension of Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha who had given instructions to cops to ‘break heads of protesters’. “The officers must remember that the governments will come and go but they should not cross the line,” he added.

