2.5L, jewellery stolen from house in Kharar

Miscreants decamped with ₹2.5 lakh and gold and silver jewellery from a locked house at Gobind Colony in Kharar.

The complainant, Tarun Sachdeva, told police that he had and his family were out of town for two days and when they returned on Thursday , they found the house had been ransacked and valuables were missing.

Police have registered a case against unidentified suspects under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of Indian Penal Code.

Mohali Civil surgeon directs staff to provide better maternal health services

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and district family welfare officer Dr. Nidhi Kaushal on Thursday held a district level review committee meeting regarding maternal deaths. During the meeting, the civil surgeon directed health staff to take concrete steps to reduce the maternal death rate. She said that timely identification of pregnancy problems is very important to reduce maternal mortality so that the treatment can be started on time.

2nd edition of FAP awards on Oct 29, 30

The Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab (FAP) will host the second edition of FAP National Awards on Saturday and Sunday at Chandigarh University, Gharuan. The FAP Awards would be inaugurated by Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit while the closing ceremony will be presided over by Union minister Som Parkash.FAP Awards have been constituted to honour private schools for their contribution towards education.

Permission needed to hold public meetings in P’kula

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer of Panchkula, Mahavir Kaushik, on Thursday said that as per instructions issued by State Election Commission, Haryana, prior permission is required to hold public meetings or processions ahead of Panchayat General Election on October 30. He said that sub-division officers have been authorised to grant permission to the contesting candidates or political parties.

UT opens applications for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

The Chandigarh administration has opened applications for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP), which is conferred by the Union government to children, for exceptional acts of heroic bravery and outstanding achievement in the fields of innovation, scholastic, sports, arts and culture, and social service. Children can apply for the award on https://awards.gov.in/ till 5 pm on December 31.

Chandigarh Basketball Association to hold U-13 trials tomorrow

Chandigarh Basketball Association will conduct trials on October 29 to select U-13 sub-junior probables for a coaching camp. Players born on or after January 1, 2009, and presently studying in Chandigarh are eligible to participate in selection trials (boys and girls). The trials will be held at New Public School, Sector 18, at 4:30 pm. Players have to bring a copy of their aadhar card and birth certificate issued by the municipal corporation, duly attested by the head of institution, along with trial fees of ₹300. After the completion of the camp, the selected players will represent Chandigarh in the 47th Sub- Junior National Basketball Championship to be held at Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) from November 14 to 21.

