25-year-old junior resident doctor found unresponsive at GMCH-32, Chandigarh

A 25-year-old junior resident doctor was found unconscious under circumstances suggesting suicide inside a washroom at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Tuesday morning. He was later pronounced dead during treatment. While the exact cause of death remains a matter of investigation, police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

GMCH-32 director-principal Dr Ravneet Kaur said minimal heart activity was detected when the doctor was found, prompting an immediate transfer to the ICU. Despite aggressive resuscitation efforts by the medical team, he could not be saved. (Representational photo)

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The incident came to light around 9am when hospital staff noticed that the postgraduate student had not returned from a washroom near the Trauma Centre for an unusually long period. After breaking open the door, staff discovered him unresponsive.

GMCH-32 director-principal Dr Ravneet Kaur said that minimal heart activity was detected when he was found, prompting an immediate transfer to the intensive care unit (ICU). Despite aggressive resuscitation efforts by the medical team, he could not be saved.

A senior police official privy to the investigation said that four syringes were recovered near the body, triggering the suspicion of suicide. The authorities are currently awaiting chemical analysis to determine the contents of the syringes, and no suicide note was found at the scene.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators from the Sector 34 police station have initiated inquest proceedings and are currently questioning the doctor’s colleagues and faculty members to ascertain if he was facing any personal or professional hardships. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators from the Sector 34 police station have initiated inquest proceedings and are currently questioning the doctor’s colleagues and faculty members to ascertain if he was facing any personal or professional hardships. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Shradha, president of the GMCH-32 Resident Doctors Association, expressed grief and said while the circumstances point toward suicide, clarity will only emerge after the post-mortem report. The hospital administration has constituted a medical board, comprising multiple doctors, to conduct and supervise the autopsy.

The victim belonged to Jalandhar, and his family has been informed.

If you or someone you know is struggling with distress or mental health concerns, help is available. You can reach out to the following free, confidential 24/7 helplines for support:

Tele-MANAS: 14416 or 1800-891-4416

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KIRAN (National Mental Health Helpline): 1800-599-0019

Sneha Foundation: 044-24640050