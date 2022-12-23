25-year-old Patti man shot dead over old enmity in Punjab

A 25-year-old man was shot dead over an old enmity in Patti city on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Sajan of Patti city. Sajan was working as a labourer and had recently married around two weeks ago.

The incident took place around 6:30 pm when Sajan along with his brother Vijay was going to the market on an errand.

Police have identified the four accused as Karan, Jammi, Boby and Bikar of ward number 2. The accused have been booked under sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25-54-59 of the arms act at the Patti City police station.

The deceased’s father Jaspal Singh said, “When Sajan and Vijay reached near the Kandiala chowk, four persons, who were on two motorcycles, came and started firing. In the firing, my son Sajan got injured and was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.”

“My son got married only two weeks ago. We were still celebrating the marriage,” said the deceased’s mother Asha Rani.

Soon after knowing about the incident, deputy superintendent of police (DSP-Patti city) Satnam Singh reached the spot and started investigations.

“We have registered a case against four persons on the complaint of the deceased’s father. Our preliminary investigation has found that the accused were at loggerheads with the victim over an old enmity, possibly due to a monetary dispute. Earlier too, cases of assault were registered against both groups. Our raids are on to nab the accused,” the DSP said.