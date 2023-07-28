J&K : Body of married woman exhumed, father alleges murder

Following orders of the deputy magistrate of Poonch, police on Wednesday exhumed body of a 25-year-old married woman in Mendhar area of Poonch district, said officials.

The deceased, identified as Rahila, wife of Showkat Ali, Tain Mankato area in Mendhar, had died under mysterious circumstances at the house of her in-laws on July 20.

“Initial reports suggested that the woman had allegedly consumed some toxic substance. The body was buried on July 21,” said the police.

However, father of the deceased woman, Iftihar, alleged that his daughter had injury marks on her body and her foot had burn marks. Suspecting some foul play, he had moved an application before the deputy magistrate. He said that her daughter recently had come home twice and narrated her ordeal.

“My daughter had told me that how her in-laws harassed her and pressurised to bring ₹10 lakh and land from me. I am a poor man. I had no means to fulfil their demand,” he said.

“During her burial when the women were giving my daughter a bath, they had noticed injury marks on her body and one of her feet also had a burn injury, either from a hot iron press or firewood. My daughter was murdered,” alleged Iftihar.

A police officer said, “On Wednesday, body of the deceased was exhumed and a second post-mortem was done again by a team of doctors before burying her again.”

“Now, post-mortem report is awaited. Once the cause of death is clear to us, relevant sections will be incorporated. For now, we have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Cr PC,” said the officer.

“Meanwhile, her in-laws are being questioned by us,” he added

