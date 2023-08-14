26 confirmed dead, several feared missing as rain wreaks havoc in Himachal

At least 26 people have been killed and several feared missing as incessant rains wreaked havoc across Himachal on Monday.

Rescue operations underway at Shiv temple in Summerhill locality of Shimla after a landslide. (HT Photo)

While a landslide at a Shiv temple in Summerhill locality of Shimla claimed nine lives, several others are still feared trapped under the debris.

Four others were also reported dead in landslide in Phagli of Shimla. Six admitted to the hospital. Rescue operation underway. As per officials Nepalese labourers are among the victims here.

In Solan district, seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst. The deceased in this incident have been identified as Harnam, 38, Kamal Kishore, 35, Hemlata, 34, Rahul, 14, Neha, 12, Golu, 8, and Raksha, 12, as per Solan superintendent of police Gaurav Singh.

In Mandi’s Dharampur subdivision, two people died after a landslide struck a house. In another incident, two people died after a house collapsed in Bambola village of Uttershal area in Drang assembly segment of Mandi.

Two lives were also lost in Balera village in Arki subdivision of Solan district following a landslide.

Orange alert issued in state

The MeT department has issued an orange alert in the state in anticipation of heavy rain through the day. Accordingly, people have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, and stay away from water bodies and landslide-prone areas.

A flash flood warning has also been issued in nine out of 12 districts in the state except Una, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

As per the Met department, the state has experienced heavy to extremely rainfall activity in 24 hours till Monday morning. Kangra saw the highest 273.4mm rain, followed by 254mm in Sujanpur Tira of Hamirpur and 250mm in Dharamshala. Palampur got 220mm rainfall, Guler 191mm, Jogindernagar 178mm, Nagrota Surian 175.8mm, Kataula 172.3mm, Sundernagar 168.4mm, Baldwara, 146.9mm, Mandi 139.6mm, Jubberhatti 131.6, and Barthin 126.2mm.

State capital Shimla got 126mm rainfall, Gohar 119mm, Nahan 106.8mm, Ghumariwn 98, Kasauli 96mm, Paonta Sahib 93.4mm, Dalhousie 83mm, Nadaun 82.6mm, Bilaspur 80.2mm, Arki 80mm, Kufri 79.5mm, Mashobra 73.5, Rohru 70 and Kandaghat 66mm.

Schools, colleges shut

All schools, colleges and the Himachal Pradesh University were closed on Monday owing to the inclement weather.

According to the state emergency operation centre, 752 roads were closed in the state because of the calamity.