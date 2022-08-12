26 road projects to complete in 2023-24: Minister Harbhajan Singh

To improve road connectivity, 26 projects currently underway in Punjab have been targeted for completion in the financial year 2023-24, said public works minister Harbhajan Singh.

The minister said that these projects with an estimated cost of ₹ 1,851 crore have been approved by the central government.

These are construction of two railway over bridges at Nangal with a cost of ₹ 58.77 crores and ₹ 123.8 crores, widening and upgradation of Moga-Kot Isse Khan-Makhu-Harike-Khalra road at a cost of ₹ 293.64 crore, construction of one combined bridge and two railway over bridges along with widening and upgrading of Makhu-Harike road at a cost of ₹ 192.48, widening of Moonak-Jakhal-Budhlada-Bhikhi road from Tohana (Punjab/Haryana border) at a cost of ₹ 293.1 crore and four-lane upgradation from village Jandu Singha to village Madara (National Highway 03) at a cost of ₹ 15.04 crores.

The construction of three minor bridges on National Highway 703-A at a cost of ₹ 6.06 crore, widening and upgrading of Salabatpura-Phul road at a cost of ₹ 84.09 crores, upgrading and four laning of Jalandhar-Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi-Makhu road at a cost of ₹ 39.68 crores, construction of bridge over Ghaggar river at a cost of ₹ 22.71 crores, strengthening of Pathankot-Banikhet road at a cost of ₹ 32.14 crores and widening and four laning of Jalandhar-Nakodar-Moga at a cost of ₹ 67.19 crores is under process. ENDS

