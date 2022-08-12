Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 26 road projects to complete in 2023-24: Minister Harbhajan Singh

26 road projects to complete in 2023-24: Minister Harbhajan Singh

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 12, 2022 01:32 AM IST
Minister Harbhajan Singh said that these road projects with an estimated cost of ₹ 1,851 crore have been approved by the central government
26 road projects to complete in 2023-24: Minister Harbhajan Singh
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

To improve road connectivity, 26 projects currently underway in Punjab have been targeted for completion in the financial year 2023-24, said public works minister Harbhajan Singh.

The minister said that these projects with an estimated cost of 1,851 crore have been approved by the central government.

These are construction of two railway over bridges at Nangal with a cost of 58.77 crores and 123.8 crores, widening and upgradation of Moga-Kot Isse Khan-Makhu-Harike-Khalra road at a cost of 293.64 crore, construction of one combined bridge and two railway over bridges along with widening and upgrading of Makhu-Harike road at a cost of 192.48, widening of Moonak-Jakhal-Budhlada-Bhikhi road from Tohana (Punjab/Haryana border) at a cost of 293.1 crore and four-lane upgradation from village Jandu Singha to village Madara (National Highway 03) at a cost of 15.04 crores.

The construction of three minor bridges on National Highway 703-A at a cost of 6.06 crore, widening and upgrading of Salabatpura-Phul road at a cost of 84.09 crores, upgrading and four laning of Jalandhar-Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi-Makhu road at a cost of 39.68 crores, construction of bridge over Ghaggar river at a cost of 22.71 crores, strengthening of Pathankot-Banikhet road at a cost of 32.14 crores and widening and four laning of Jalandhar-Nakodar-Moga at a cost of 67.19 crores is under process. ENDS

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP