26-year-old Bathinda man stabbed to death in Zirakpur

A 26-year-old youth was stabbed to death by two unidentified assailants in a narrow lane at Pabhat village, Zirakpur, on Saturday night.

Gulab Singh, the victim, was walking back home from work when he was attacked by two scooter-borne men in Pabhat village, Zirakpur. (HT Photo)

The brazen murder in a residential area sent shockwaves through the local community. Police are suspecting that the victim, Gulab Singh, hailing from Karamgarh village, Bathinda, was killed at the behest of the family of his girlfriend.

A CCTV camera captured the accused fleeing on a scooter after stabbing the victim multiple times in the face, stomach and chest, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the attackers who have been booked for murder on the complaint of Gulab’s younger brother Sucha Singh, an eye-witness to the attack, along with their father, Kheta Singh.

Victim worked at a store in Zirakpur mall

As per police Gulab worked at a showroom in Cosmo Mall, Zirakpur, and lived on rent at Pabhat village.

In his police statement, his brother said that he and his father had arrived in Zirakpur around 10.30 pm on Saturday to visit Gulab.

Gulab met them at the Zirakpur-Patiala Chowk after work, following which they started walking towards his rented accommodation.

On the way, he and his father stopped for some water at the local gurdwara, while Gulab kept walking, Sucha said.

Meanwhile, two men on a scooter stopped near his brother and started assaulting him. One of the men restrained Gulab and the other proceeded to stab him multiple times.

Sucha said he and his father rushed to Gulab’s aid, but the assailants managed to flee on their two-wheeler.

The victim was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, but declared brought dead by the doctors.

Was stressed due to relationship with girlfriend

A senior police official said Gulab had been stressed for the past a few months because of his relationship with his girlfriend.

“He had also recently changed his accommodation, fearing threat to his life from her family. We are investigating the case from all possible angles and will soon nab both the accused,” said a police official attached to be probe.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station.