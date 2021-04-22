Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 26-year-old man hacked to death in Amritsar over old enmity, 1 held
26-year-old man hacked to death in Amritsar over old enmity, 1 held

Investigating officer Himanshu Bhagat says Baljinder had an old enmity with key accused Harjinder Singh; adds that efforts are on to nab remaining six accused
A 26-year-old man was hacked to death by seven persons over an old enmity in Ram Diwali Hinduan village of Amritsar’s Majitha tehsil, police said on Wednesday, adding that one of the key accused has been arrested.

The victim is Baljinder Singh, a resident of the same village. Victim’s father Amrik Singh said, “At 5pm on Tuesday, my son was returning home after attending a fair when seven persons attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. When onlookers raised alarm, the accused fled from the spot. We rushed him to Amritsar civil hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.”

The accused have been identified as Narinder Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Harjinder Singh, Mukhtiyar Singh, Sewa Singh and Ranjit Singh, all residents of the same village.

Investigating officer Himanshu Bhagat said, “Baljinder had an old enmity with Harjinder Singh. The duo was involved in a cross-case lodged in 2020 under sections 326 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code. Due to this enmity, the accused, along with his six aides, killed Baljinder.”

He added, “Harjinder has been arrested, while raids are on to nab the other absconding accused. An FIR has been registered against them under sections 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) of the IPC.”

