Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 27 found positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
chandigarh news

27 found positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

Updated on Mar 04, 2022 04:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

As many as 27 people tested positive for Covid-19 across the tricity on Thursday, compared to 26 a day ago.

The latest infections comprised 10 from Panchkula, nine from Chandigarh and eight from Mohali.

However, after a virus-related death in Mohali on Wednesday, no new fatality was reported in the tricity.

The active cases also dipped further from 247 to 212 in the past 24 hours. Among the infected patients, 111 are in Chandigarh, 66 in Mohali and 35 in Panchkula.

At 1.7%, the daily positivity rate was highest in Panchkula, followed by 0.7% in Chandigarh and 0.5% in Mohali.

So far, 91,776 people have been found positive in Chandigarh. Among them, 90,500 have recovered and 1,165 have died.

Mohali’s caseload of 95,585 comprises 94,371 recoveries and 1,148 deaths.

In Panchkula, as many as 43,616 of the total 44,065 have been cured, but 414 people have succumbed to the virus.

