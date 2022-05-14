Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

27 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

Tricity’s active Covid caseload stands at 180; as many as 84 people are still positive in Chandigarh, 73 in Mohali and 23 in Panchkula
Chandigarh tricity area reported 27 new Covid infections. (HT File)
Published on May 14, 2022 01:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

The tricity recorded 27 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, up from 24 on Thursday.

Compared to five cases the day before, Mohali found 13 people positive on Friday. But the cases dropped from 10 to eight in Chandigarh and nine to six in Panchkula in the same period.

Tricity’s active caseload stands at 180. As many as 84 people are still positive in Chandigarh, 73 in Mohali and 23 in Panchkula.

Despite the slight uptick in cases, the positivity rate was below 2% across tricity on Friday. While 2% samples turned out positive in Panchkula, the figure was 1.3% in Mohali and 0.6% in Chandigarh.

