27 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

The tricity recorded 27 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, up from 24 on Thursday.

Compared to five cases the day before, Mohali found 13 people positive on Friday. But the cases dropped from 10 to eight in Chandigarh and nine to six in Panchkula in the same period.

Tricity’s active caseload stands at 180. As many as 84 people are still positive in Chandigarh, 73 in Mohali and 23 in Panchkula.

Despite the slight uptick in cases, the positivity rate was below 2% across tricity on Friday. While 2% samples turned out positive in Panchkula, the figure was 1.3% in Mohali and 0.6% in Chandigarh.