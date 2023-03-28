273-crore Karnal MC budget to focus on dog sterilisation, cowsheds

The General House of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (MC) on Tuesday unanimously passed the budget of ₹273 crore for the financial year 2023-24 with a special focus on cowsheds and sterilisation of dogs.

The House also gave green signal to regularise 26 illegal colonies sprouting on the outskirts of the Karnal city and the proposal will be sent to the government in this regard. Even the House also passed another proposal to conduct a survey of another 103 illegal colonies located around Karnal, the constituency of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Out of the 20 elected councillors, 13 were present in the meeting which was headed by mayor Renu Bala Gupta.

As per the budget allocations, ₹41.28 crore will be spent on sanitation against ₹27.5 crore that was spent on it last year.

This is for the first time that ₹2 crore have been earmarked for sterilisation of dogs while ₹6.30 crore have been has been kept for the protection of gaushalas. Similarly, ₹8 crore will be spent on rainwater drainage works, ₹1.5 crore for fancy and decorative lights, ₹8.55 crore on the construction and development of parks and ₹8 crore on strengthening roads of the city. While ₹40 crore will be spent on other development works and a provision of ₹3.40 crore has been earmarked in the budget for the maintenance of gates constructed on all main entrances of Karnal city.

